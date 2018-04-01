Missouri law addresses concerns after Ferguson shooting

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has signed into law the first significant measure state lawmakers have taken to address concerns raised after last summer's fatal police shooting of a black, unarmed 18-year-old in Ferguson.

Nixon announced the bill signing Thursday in St. Louis, near the suburb where a white police officer fatally shot Michael Brown in August.

The legislation caps fines for minor traffic violations and reduces revenue most cities can collect from traffic fines and fees.

Supporters say the legislation will address the predatory revenue-generating practices detailed in a U.S. Justice Department report on Ferguson.

Some residents and legal advocates said the use of police to collect revenue through traffic fines and court fees added to the predominantly black community's distrust of a generally white police force.