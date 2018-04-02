Missouri lawmaker on probation for pharmacy violations

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker's pharmacist's license was placed on probation for writing prescriptions for himself and others without a doctor's approval.

Documents show the state Board of Pharmacy placed Republican Rep. Lynn Morris of Ozark on probation for three years.

The board's action was first reported Thursday by television stations KYTV and KSPR. Morris did not immediately return a phone call Thursday from The Associated Press.

Morris acknowledged in a settlement that took effect in April that he filled 18 prescriptions under a physician's name without his authorization. The prescriptions included antibiotics and pain and flu medications.

Morris was also placed on probation by the state board in 1985 for unauthorized refills and excessively dispensing controlled substances. He later violated his probation terms and was disciplined again in 1988.