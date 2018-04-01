Missouri lawmaker proposes I-70 toll to maintain highways

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker has proposed that the state partner with a private company to make Interstate 70 a toll road.

Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph told a Senate panel on Tuesday that the plan could help pay for needed repairs and improvements to I-70.

Missouri officials have warned that an impending dip in transportation funding will mean only about a quarter of the state's roads and bridges will be fully maintained.

Another proposed solution to pay for road repairs stalled last week in the Senate.

That bill would have increased the current 17 cent fuel tax by 2 cents, but it stalled during debate following criticism from conservative Republicans opposed to a tax increase.

Schaaf's bill needs committee approval before it can be debated by the full Senate.