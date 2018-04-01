Missouri Lawmaker Says He Intends to Impeach Gov. Nixon

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House Republican says he intends to seek articles of impeachment against Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Nick Marshall, of Parkville, referred to the governor's executive order directing officials to accept joint tax filings from same-sex couples who are legally married, the release of the names of concealed gun permit holders to a federal agent and driver's license procedures.

Marshall says he believes the governor's administration has violated the law and that his motivations are not political gain or attention. He has not spoken to House leaders.

A Nixon spokesman declined to comment. The Missouri attorney general's office has said the tax filing policy appears to follow the requirements of Missouri tax law.