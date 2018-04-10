Missouri lawmaker to appeal fines tied to campaign finances

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri state lawmaker from suburban St. Louis says he'll appeal the more than $114,000 in fines he has been assessed for allegedly violating campaign finance laws, blaming the supposed misconduct on the theft of his debit card and campaign computer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Missouri Ethics Commission concluded Democratic state Rep. Courtney Curtis of Berkeley kept at least 11 bank accounts for his re-election fund, potentially allowing him to use some donations for personal use.

The commission said Curtis accepted cash donations exceeding state limits, deposited campaign contributions into a personal account and used campaign funds to pay for items already covered by the state.

Curtis told The Associated Press he chose not to settle the matter, and that "I'd still rather correct the record."