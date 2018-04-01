Missouri lawmaker wants to lower voting age to 16

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker is trying to lower the state voting age to 16.

Democratic Rep. Karla May of St. Louis this week filed a joint resolution to amend the state constitution to reduce the legal age to vote from 18 years old.

If passed by both the state House and Senate, the measure would go to a public vote.

Missouri is one of only a few states that have attempted to lower the voting age to 16.

Similar measures failed in Hawaii and Arizona.

Several state legislatures are considering allowing 17-year-olds to register to vote for an upcoming election or to vote in a primary.