Missouri lawmaker wants to make it easier to get birth control

JEFFERSON CITY- State Rep. Sheila Solon, R-Blue Springs, has filed a bill that would allow women to obtain their birth control directly from a pharmacist.

Solon said nearly two-thirds of women in the United States favor making contraceptives available over the counter.

“This legislation is meant to eliminate barriers to accessing birth control, which include having to make multiple trips to a pharmacy, taking time off from your job to see a doctor, and waiting hours at a doctor’s office for a new prescription,” Solon said.

Her bill would require health insurance plans to cover up to a three month supply of birth control for first time users.

Any other dispensations could be supplied for up to a year.

“We know that half of all pregnancies are unintended, but better access to birth control pills could decrease unintended pregnancies by 25 percent. With my bill, women will be able to have timely and convenient access to birth control, thus decreasing unintended pregnancies,” Solon said.

The bill would allow anyone 18 and older to obtain birth control from a pharmacist.

Anyone under 18 would have to provide evidence of a previous prescription from a practitioner.