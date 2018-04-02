Missouri lawmakers again mull jobless benefits cuts

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers again are mulling a plan to cut the number of weeks the state's unemployed can claim jobless benefits.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a House panel on Tuesday heard testimony about the push to limit the benefits maximum to 13 weeks — seven weeks fewer than what's now allowed — if the state's jobless rate is below 6 percent. That rate is currently 4.7 percent.

The maximum number of weeks will rise under the proposal if the unemployment rate begins creeping above 6 percent, topping out at 20 weeks if the jobless rate eclipses 9 percent.

The Missouri Supreme Court last July struck down a 2015 version of the change, ruling that the Senate's vote in ultimately overriding then-Gov. Jay Nixon's veto came too late.