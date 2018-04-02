Missouri lawmakers approve bill to verify welfare rolls

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A private company would review the state's welfare rolls for fraud and waste under legislation passed by Missouri lawmakers.

House members voted 116-30 Thursday to send the bill to Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon. It's unclear whether he'll support it.

The proposal would require the state to hire a private company to check people's eligibility for welfare programs such as food stamps. That company would flag questionable cases, which state employees then could review further.

Supporters said it's aimed at eliminating waste and fraud.