Missouri lawmakers approve tax notification requirement

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A measure that would require Missouri's tax collection agency to notify affected businesses when there are changes in tax policy is headed to the governor's desk.

The House approved the measure 142-2 on Friday. Supporters say the measure would end what they call notification by audit.

Business owners have complained that the Department of Revenue sometimes changes its policy on items for which sales tax should be charged and tells them during an audit.

The measure would require the department notify a seller by mail or electronically and update its website.