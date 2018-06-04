Missouri Lawmakers Back Opening Office in Israel

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to a bill calling for creation of an economic development office in Israel.

The office would be established by the state Department of Economic Development to promote partnerships between Missouri and Israeli companies involved in agriculture, biotechnology and other emerging fields.

House members passed the bill 132-16 on Wednesday. It passed the Senate 32-0 in April and goes now to Gov. Jay Nixon.

The Senate included money for the office in a proposed state operating budget endorsed earlier this week.

Missouri already has economic development offices in 12 countries around the world.