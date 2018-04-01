Missouri lawmakers ban electronic student tracking

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have voted to ban public schools from electronically tracking students.

The House voted early Thursday to override Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of the student-tracking legislation, getting the bare two-thirds majority required. The Senate approved the veto override Wednesday.

The new law will bar schools from using "radio frequency identification technology" to monitor or track the location of students.

Lawmakers who supported the measure said they weren't aware of any Missouri schools using the technology but that schools elsewhere already have done so.

Nixon had said local officials are in the best position to make decisions on such devices. He said they could be used as a public safety tool to locate students during emergency situations or natural disasters.