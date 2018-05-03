Missouri lawmakers could force schools to lease empty buildings

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are considering giving charter schools greater access to unused public school buildings as part of efforts to revamp the state student transfer law.

Measures discussed this month would force public schools to lease some vacant buildings to charters for $10 a year.

Lawmakers turned to charter schools after Gov. Jay Nixon last year vetoed a bill to allow transfers to private, nonreligious schools.

Some legislators said expanding charters might require measures to ease their path to buy or lease building space. Charters don't have bonding authority for building construction.

Charter advocates said traditional public schools are reluctant to lease to charters because of potential competition.

But Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent Steve Green said legislation requiring leasing buildings to charters would take away local control and create discord.