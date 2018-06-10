Missouri lawmakers, elected officials likely to get raise

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers and state elected officials likely will be getting a pay raise.

Legislative efforts to prevent the raise stalled

Wednesday after a filibuster by some state Senate Democrats, who say the current $35,915 a year isn't enough considering the amount of work by lawmakers.

A state commission in November recommended $4,000 more for legislators and 8 percent more for the governor and other state officials in fiscal years 2016 and 2017.

Suggested increases take effect automatically if lawmakers do nothing to prevent them before Sunday.

Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph says lawmakers don't need a pay raise. He says the money could be better spent on raises for state employees or funding for other programs.

But Schaaf says he won't try again to block the increases.