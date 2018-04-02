Missouri Lawmakers End Session, Cite Key Bills

The Federal Highway Administration has approved the state's widening plan for I-70.

But, an easier drive could mean possible headaches for local businesses.

Lawmakers also passed a bill to toughen sex offender penalties, including life without parole for at least 30 years for rape or sodomy of children less than 12 years old.

Blunt supports all those bills. But, lawmakers rejected one of his biggest issues: a plan for proceeds from the proposed sale of part of the state's student loan agency.

"My greatest disappointment relates to the Lewis and Clark Discovery Initiative," he said. "But, we're very excited about working with the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority Board to implement as much as we can as quickly as we can."

Lawmakers also approved restrictions on eminent domain to protect owners when governments want to take their property. The bill also increases how much governments pay property owners.