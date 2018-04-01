Missouri lawmakers expand guns in schools, cities
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers overrode Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of a bill creating a training program for teachers to carry guns in schools and expanding where residents can openly carry firearms.
The veto override early Thursday marked a victory for the Republican-led Legislature, which was unsuccessful last year in overriding the Democratic governor's veto of a bill that sought to nullify some federal gun control laws.
This year's bill would create a special training program for schools wanting to arm some of their teachers.
It also will allow residents with a concealed-gun permit to openly carry firearms, even in cities that have ordinances against it.
The bill will lower the age to obtain a concealed gun permit to 19 from 21.
