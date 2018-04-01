Missouri lawmakers expand guns in schools, cities

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers overrode Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of a bill creating a training program for teachers to carry guns in schools and expanding where residents can openly carry firearms.

The veto override early Thursday marked a victory for the Republican-led Legislature, which was unsuccessful last year in overriding the Democratic governor's veto of a bill that sought to nullify some federal gun control laws.

This year's bill would create a special training program for schools wanting to arm some of their teachers.

It also will allow residents with a concealed-gun permit to openly carry firearms, even in cities that have ordinances against it.

The bill will lower the age to obtain a concealed gun permit to 19 from 21.