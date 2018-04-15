Missouri lawmakers look for road money beyond usual places

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are looking beyond the usual places for funding road and bridge repairs after they promised to make the issue a priority this session.

In two weeks, House Republicans hope to send the Senate a budget that includes $30 million to revive the Missouri Department of Transportation's cost-sharing system. Local governments would typically split half the cost of an infrastructure project with the department.

House Transportation Committee Chairman Rep. Glen Kolkmeyer said a voter-approved tobacco tax hike is the only other transportation funding that's likely to materialize this year.

The Senate is scheduled next week to debate a small increase to state fuel tax, but Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson has ruled out any tax increases.