Missouri lawmakers named in six sexual harassment complaints

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Records obtained by The Associated Press show the Missouri House has dealt with six formal sexual harassment complaints over the past two years, including four involving lawmakers.

Those complaints against lawmakers cost more than $22,000 in external legal fees to investigate.

The records do not contain the names of the lawmakers, nor the specific reasons why no action was taken against them.

The number of sexual harassment complaints is twice as many as the House had received in the nearly two years before the chamber strengthened its sexual harassment policies in November 2015.

House Speaker Todd Richardson said he hopes the higher figures reflect an atmosphere were problems that once may have gone unresolved are now reported and investigated quickly.