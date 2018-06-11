Missouri lawmakers OK financial fraud measure for seniors

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Financial professionals who suspect an older Missouri resident or person with a disability is the target of financial fraud would have broader authority under a measure headed to the governor.

The Missouri Senate voted 33-1 Wednesday on a measure that supporters say will give latitude to financial advisers to protect seniors from financial exploitation.

The bill would provide legal protections for financial advisers who put a hold on transactions they deem suspicious for a limited time.

The hold would be allowed for only people over 60 or those with disabilities.

The financial professional would have to inform a relative, attorney or the authorities about the potential fraud.