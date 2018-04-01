Missouri Lawmakers Open to Making Execution Drug

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri legislative leaders say they are open to a suggestion from Attorney General Chris Koster that the state should start making its own execution drugs.

Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey called it "an interesting idea" Friday.

House Speaker Tim Jones also said it's something the Legislature should take a look at. He said it's probably better for the state to have full control over the process instead of relying on vendors to obtain the drugs.

Missouri currently is among several states that purchase execution drugs from compounding pharmacies. The state says it is prevented by law from disclosing the identities of the supplier.

Koster raised the potential of Missouri producing its own drugs during a speech Thursday.

Legislative leaders said the potential cost is one factor to consider.