Missouri lawmakers override 13 Nixon vetoes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on Missouri's legislative session to consider overriding gubernatorial vetoes

Missouri lawmakers have concluded their annual veto session after overriding Gov. Jay Nixon to enact measures loosening state gun laws and tightening voting requirements.

The Republican-led Legislature overrode the Democratic governor on a total of 13 vetoes Wednesday.

The guns laws allow most adults to carry concealed weapons without needing permits.

The photo ID requirement is contingent on passage of a November ballot measure.

Nixon, who is in his final year in office, already was the most overridden governor in Missouri history.

Over his past six years in office, lawmakers have successfully overridden 96 vetoes of bills and budget measures. That doesn't include one additional override of an unemployment benefits bill last year, which the Supreme Court declared void because it was not done in a timely fashion.