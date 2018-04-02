Missouri Lawmakers Pass 3-day Abortion Wait Period

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to legislation that would require a woman to wait 72 hours after first seeing a doctor before having an abortion.

The House voted 111-39 in favor of the bill Wednesday. The Senate approved it previously.

The bill would triple the state's current one-day waiting period and make Missouri the third state to require a three-day wait, joining Utah and South Dakota.

It now goes to Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon, who said he would act as he has on other abortion legislation. Nixon previously allowed abortion restrictions to become law without his signature.

Supporters say the extended waiting period gives a woman more time to think about the possible consequences of an abortion. Opponents say delaying the procedure increases the risks.