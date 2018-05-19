Missouri lawmakers pass big tax changes at end of session

10 hours 55 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:18:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led Legislature approved tax cuts for both individuals and corporations Friday and sent a gas-tax hike to voters, just hours before the end of the regular session and beginning of a special one to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens.


Lawmakers face a 6 p.m. deadline to pass bills in the annual regular session. Then, 30 minutes later, they plan to launch a special session to consider discipline against Greitens. He faces allegations of sexual misconduct during an extramarital affair in 2015 and that he raised money for his gubernatorial race by using a donor list without permission from a charity he founded. He has denied criminal wrongdoing.
While the governor's troubles have at many times overshadowed the legislative session, GOP leaders have continued to push to get work done despite the distraction.


In a last-minute blitz, lawmakers on Thursday and Friday pushed through several sweeping changes to the state tax code.


On Friday, the House voted 96-42 to pass a bill to cut the corporate income tax rate from its current 6.25 percent to 4 percent in 2020, a revenue loss that is estimated to be at least partially offset by a change in how multistate corporations can calculate their taxable income.


That would be paired with a separate tax cut for most individuals — if both measures become law. Under the individual income tax proposal, which passed Thursday, the top rate would drop from 5.9 percent to 5.5 percent starting in January. The top rate applies to most Missourians.


Individuals' income tax rate would gradually drop to 5.1 percent if the state meets revenue targets. To balance the loss in revenue from the tax cut, lawmakers proposed reducing a federal income tax deduction. Earlier estimates put the cost of the changes at a high of $5.8 million in fiscal year 2023, although that did not account for Senate amendments to the plan.


Lawmakers on Friday also sent a proposed 10-cent gas tax hike to the Nov. 6 ballot for voters to consider. Legislative researchers project it could raise as much as $293 million by fiscal year 2027, which would go toward maintenance and repair of roads and bridges as well as the Highway Patrol.


Republicans in power also succeeded to push through several labor-related proposals, despite some pushback from Democrats.


Lawmakers on Thursday voted to change the date of a public vote on a right-to-work law banning mandatory union dues. The Legislature passed right to work last year, but it never took effect because union supporters collected enough signatures to block it until a statewide vote.


It had been slated for the Nov. 6 general election, but now it will go before voters during the Aug. 7 primary. The date change will shift an expected heavy union turnout away from Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill's re-election bid.


Lawmakers also passed a bill to further regulate public unions, including a proposed requirement that they hold recertification elections every three years and get permission annually to withhold dues from workers' paychecks. Another proposal passed by lawmakers would change how some local minimum wages are calculated for public works projects.

More News

Grid
List

United States experiences lowest birth rates in 30 years
United States experiences lowest birth rates in 30 years
COLUMBIA- The United states is experiencing one of the lowest birth rates in 30 years, according to the Centers for... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 9:08:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Hawley questions Greitens use of private attorneys in impeachment proceedings
Hawley questions Greitens use of private attorneys in impeachment proceedings
COLUMBIA - Attorney General Josh Hawley says attorneys helping Gov. Eric Greitens through impeachment proceedings are acting improperly. "By... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 8:34:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass income tax cut
Missouri lawmakers pass income tax cut
JEFFERSON CITY –Missourians will soon be able to keep a little more money from their paychecks, after a state House... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Columbia man gets life in northeast Missouri man's death
Columbia man gets life in northeast Missouri man's death
MADISON (AP) — A Columbia man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for a shooting death... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:40:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Officer wounds teen after being shot in ballistic vest
Officer wounds teen after being shot in ballistic vest
WARSAW (AP) — Authorities say the police chief of a western Missouri town was wounded after a 16-year-old boy shot... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:24:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass big tax changes at end of session
Missouri lawmakers pass big tax changes at end of session
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led Legislature approved tax cuts for both individuals and corporations Friday and sent a gas-tax... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:18:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Mizzou study explains why veterans don't tell us everything
Mizzou study explains why veterans don't tell us everything
COLUMBIA - Local veterans return home from combat having experienced things average citizens could not even imagine. Douglas Wilbur,... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

More road work coming to a main Jefferson City road
More road work coming to a main Jefferson City road
JEFFERSON CITY – A permanent fix begins this weekend on a main Jefferson City road that has been bogged down... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:58:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

Trial ends for former police officer Rob Sanders
Trial ends for former police officer Rob Sanders
COLUMBIA- Former officer Rob Sanders' case against the city came to a close Friday. For the last seven years, Sanders... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

LGBT protection bill likely won't become law but is being considered a victory
LGBT protection bill likely won't become law but is being considered a victory
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri currently has no legislation stopping business owners, landlords and managers from refusing to do business with... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:43:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Fayette Fire Department funding in limbo
Fayette Fire Department funding in limbo
FAYETTE - The Fayette Fire Department has been through a whirlwind of events in the past 24 hours, after the... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

Veteran receives surprise halfway across the country
Veteran receives surprise halfway across the country
IBERIA - A California army veteran got the surprise of his life in a small Missouri town more than 1,500... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Greitens won't be charged for finance report on donor list
Greitens won't be charged for finance report on donor list
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor said Friday that he won't be filing any charges against Gov. Eric... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 1:23:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Ten people, most students, killed at Texas high school; shooter arrested
Ten people, most students, killed at Texas high school; shooter arrested
SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at a Houston-area high... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 10:26:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Holts Summit man found guilty in statutory sodomy case
Holts Summit man found guilty in statutory sodomy case
COLUMBIA - A Holts Summit man was found guilty of two counts of statutory sodomy in a two-day jury trial... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 8:39:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Student shot, wounded after graduation at Kansas megachurch
Student shot, wounded after graduation at Kansas megachurch
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been shot and wounded in the parking lot of a... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 7:46:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

The Latest: Missouri Senate passes corporate tax cut
The Latest: Missouri Senate passes corporate tax cut
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on Missouri lawmakers' work on tax policy (all times local): 11:30 p.m.... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:57:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Discounted home-wireless for eligible Columbia Public Schools students
Discounted home-wireless for eligible Columbia Public Schools students
COLUMBIA - Discounted internet service, at-home media learning, and bridging the "digital divide" are a few of the benefits provided... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:02:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 61°
5am 61°
6am 62°
7am 62°