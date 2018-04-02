Missouri lawmakers pass bill on campaign record filing

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Campaign finance reports would have to be filed electronically with the Missouri Ethics Commission under legislation passed by lawmakers.

Senators voted 28-3 Monday to send the measure to Gov. Jay Nixon.

Currently some candidates can file campaign reports with local election officials, and not all records are now available online.

Republican Sen. Will Kraus ushered the bill through the Senate. He said the goal is to streamline record-keeping and make those reports more accessible.

Some senators criticized the proposal, saying it would make it difficult for candidates in areas of the state with shoddy internet access to file reports.