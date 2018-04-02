Missouri lawmakers pass bill on human trafficking posters

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to require some businesses to hang posters advertising the national human trafficking hotline.

Senators voted 31-0 Thursday to send the bill to Gov. Eric Greitens.

If signed by Greitens, the bill would require places including truck stops, bus stations, strip clubs, airports and some hotels to hang the posters. The requirement would kick in starting in March 2019.

Businesses that don't comply would first get a warning and could face an infraction for continued noncompliance.

Supporters say the goal is to increase victims' access to help and to increase public awareness of human trafficking.