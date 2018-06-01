Missouri Lawmakers Pass College Building Projects

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have approved a construction budget for college campuses, although the funding remains uncertain.

The House and Senate passed a roughly $221 million capital improvements budget Thursday. The projects include more than a dozen at universities and community colleges that will require local funding to pay half the cost. Others would be fully funded by the state.

But whether funds will be available for some projects remains in doubt. About $20 million for higher education projects would depend upon state revenues meeting the governor's more optimistic revenue projections. More than $140 million would depend upon the issuance of bonds.

The bill also includes money for the Missouri State Highway Patrol to replace a Jefferson City vehicle maintenance facility destroyed by fire in early April.