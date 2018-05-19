Missouri lawmakers pass income tax cut

6 hours 36 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News
By: Micaela Dea, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY –Missourians will soon be able to keep a little more money from their paychecks, after a state House committee voted to cut taxes Thursday night in a 101-40 vote.

Missouri's individual income tax rate is set to drop from 5.9 percent to 5.5 percent if state revenue meets the target revenue goal. The bill lawmakers passed Thursday would decrease another 0.4 percent off the tax rate, bringing it down to 5.1 percent.

January 1, 2018 marked the first year income tax cuts occurred for Missourians in nearly 90 years. The previous change happened in 1931.

Columbia CPA Aric Schreiner said, “I think it’s great whenever politicians lower taxes. It’s always a boost to all the taxpayers and to the economy, and it’s more money in their pockets.”

“Just to put it in context, if somebody has $50,000 of taxable income, it’s going to save them about $307,” Schreiner said.

Financial Planners of Missouri owner Adam Bethel said Missouri is trying to mirror recent national tax law.

"They’re trying to slightly reduce the taxes owed by most people, but not all, which would result in people being able to control a little bit more of your own income,” he said.

This year federal taxes were cut by two percent. Republican Gov. Eric Greitens called on lawmakers earlier this year on his tour to approve cuts worth more than $800 million.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, individual income taxes are the federal government's top source of revenue.

Schreiner said, “Basically anything over $9,000 has been getting taxed at a straight 6 percent and it’s been that way for decades, now anything over $9,000 is going to be taxed at 5.25 percent.”

If less money is coming in to Jefferson City for politicians to spend, Schreiner said, they still have to find money to spend on different programs.

“I don’t know how they’re going to work around replacing that money,” he said.

Bethel said when tax rates go down, people can keep and control more of their income. He said with the extra money coming in, it’s smart to save.

“For a lot of people it’s a great opportunity to increase retirement savings that will benefit them in the future. If you set aside $50 a month and put it into a retirement account, you’ll have more money in the end without costing you anything,” he said.

Even though consumers might not always act logically, Schreiner said, he is hopeful of the income tax cut. 

“When the economy picks up, people are more positive, instead of hoarding money and thinking the world’s going to end,” he said. “They’re more likely to buy that new car or take that vacation or even change jobs.”

Bethel said most people will live longer than when they can earn income, which forces them to make vital decisions. 

“People can think money isn’t important but it matters to everyone. Having an idea of what money comes in and what goes out on a weekly and a monthly basis is very important in order to plan for future,” he said.  

Schreiner said lower federal or state taxes is always a good thing as long as the politicians in charge of those funds properly run everything.

The House now needs to send the bill to Gov. Greitens, who needs to sign it for it to become law.

More News

Grid
List

United States experiences lowest birth rates in 30 years
United States experiences lowest birth rates in 30 years
COLUMBIA- The United states is experiencing one of the lowest birth rates in 30 years, according to the Centers for... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 9:08:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Hawley questions Greitens use of private attorneys in impeachment proceedings
Hawley questions Greitens use of private attorneys in impeachment proceedings
COLUMBIA - Attorney General Josh Hawley says attorneys helping Gov. Eric Greitens through impeachment proceedings are acting improperly. "By... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 8:34:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass income tax cut
Missouri lawmakers pass income tax cut
JEFFERSON CITY –Missourians will soon be able to keep a little more money from their paychecks, after a state House... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Columbia man gets life in northeast Missouri man's death
Columbia man gets life in northeast Missouri man's death
MADISON (AP) — A Columbia man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for a shooting death... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:40:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Officer wounds teen after being shot in ballistic vest
Officer wounds teen after being shot in ballistic vest
WARSAW (AP) — Authorities say the police chief of a western Missouri town was wounded after a 16-year-old boy shot... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:24:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass big tax changes at end of session
Missouri lawmakers pass big tax changes at end of session
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led Legislature approved tax cuts for both individuals and corporations Friday and sent a gas-tax... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:18:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Mizzou study explains why veterans don't tell us everything
Mizzou study explains why veterans don't tell us everything
COLUMBIA - Local veterans return home from combat having experienced things average citizens could not even imagine. Douglas Wilbur,... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

More road work coming to a main Jefferson City road
More road work coming to a main Jefferson City road
JEFFERSON CITY – A permanent fix begins this weekend on a main Jefferson City road that has been bogged down... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:58:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

Trial ends for former police officer Rob Sanders
Trial ends for former police officer Rob Sanders
COLUMBIA- Former officer Rob Sanders' case against the city came to a close Friday. For the last seven years, Sanders... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

LGBT protection bill likely won't become law but is being considered a victory
LGBT protection bill likely won't become law but is being considered a victory
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri currently has no legislation stopping business owners, landlords and managers from refusing to do business with... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:43:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Fayette Fire Department funding in limbo
Fayette Fire Department funding in limbo
FAYETTE - The Fayette Fire Department has been through a whirlwind of events in the past 24 hours, after the... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

Veteran receives surprise halfway across the country
Veteran receives surprise halfway across the country
IBERIA - A California army veteran got the surprise of his life in a small Missouri town more than 1,500... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Greitens won't be charged for finance report on donor list
Greitens won't be charged for finance report on donor list
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor said Friday that he won't be filing any charges against Gov. Eric... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 1:23:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Ten people, most students, killed at Texas high school; shooter arrested
Ten people, most students, killed at Texas high school; shooter arrested
SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at a Houston-area high... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 10:26:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Holts Summit man found guilty in statutory sodomy case
Holts Summit man found guilty in statutory sodomy case
COLUMBIA - A Holts Summit man was found guilty of two counts of statutory sodomy in a two-day jury trial... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 8:39:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Student shot, wounded after graduation at Kansas megachurch
Student shot, wounded after graduation at Kansas megachurch
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been shot and wounded in the parking lot of a... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 7:46:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Wanted man from Fulton tased and arrested Thursday night
Wanted man from Fulton tased and arrested Thursday night
COLUMBIA - Law enforcement officials have a 44-year-old Fulton man in custody after having an active $20,000 warrant from Callaway... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 5:50:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

The Latest: Missouri Senate passes corporate tax cut
The Latest: Missouri Senate passes corporate tax cut
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on Missouri lawmakers' work on tax policy (all times local): 11:30 p.m.... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:57:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 62°
3am 62°
4am 62°
5am 62°