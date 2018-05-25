Missouri lawmakers pass income-tax deduction for military

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed an income-tax deduction for active duty members of the military.

Senators voted 30-0 Monday to send the legislation to Gov. Jay Nixon.

The measure would allow members of the armed forces to deduct income earned on active duty from those members' adjusted gross incomes for the state.

Married couples filing jointly could also deduct that income.

Legislative researchers estimate the proposal would cost the state at least $3.6 million in lost general revenue for a full fiscal year.

Republican sponsor Sen. Wayne Wallingford said the loss is worth helping members of the military.