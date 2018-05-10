Missouri lawmakers pass more than $28B budget proposal

2 hours 13 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, May 10 2018 May 10, 2018 Thursday, May 10, 2018 4:51:00 AM CDT May 10, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A more than $28 billion budget proposal with close to $99 million more for Missouri K-12 public schools next fiscal year and stable higher education funding passed the state Legislature on Wednesday.

If enacted, the plan would meet funding goals for elementary and secondary education as outlined in state law. It also would add another $10 million for school busing, which Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Brown described as "excellent." And it includes $50 million more for early childhood education.

The budget proposal applies to state spending for the fiscal year beginning in July.

Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick lauded Missouri for funding K-12 education "at record levels, while we have teachers protesting in capitols in Oklahoma, Arizona and Kentucky and a constitutional funding crisis in Kansas."

"This body and our partners in the Senate have shown a commitment to funding K-12 education that most of the neighboring states that surround us have not," Fitzpatrick told colleagues on the House floor.

But some Democrats argued the budget plan still wouldn't give schools enough money, even though the final allocation is $50 million more than what senators initially voted for.

"Either way, we're underfunding education," St. Louis Rep. Peter Merideth said. "It's hard to argue with that contention, because the schools don't have the funding they need."

While Republican Gov. Eric Greitens called for a roughly $68 million cut compared to what public colleges and universities are expected to receive this year, lawmakers instead opted to give most higher education schools stable funding. In exchange, Fitzpatrick forged a deal with institutions, with the exception of Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, to cap tuition increases at 1 percent.

Several universities are slated to get slight increases. Lawmakers budgeted another $2 million for Missouri Southern State University and another $750,000 for Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis to go toward meeting accreditation standards.

Harris-Stowe State University officials were hoping for $2 million, which President Dwaun J. Warmack said would pay for six new full-time faculty members, two mental health counselors and one nurse needed for accreditation.

Lincoln University in Jefferson City is slated for a $4 million one-time funding boost aimed at helping the school draw down federal land grant money.

The full budget plan also includes a pay raise for state workers. Employees making less than $70,000 a year are set to get $700 raises, and those making more are budgeted for 1 percent raises.

While House lawmakers initially slated the raises to take effect in July, budgeters later agreed to delay the pay hikes until January 2019. The savings will go toward preventing premium hikes for state worker health insurance, although deductibles are still set to go up.

Brown also touted increases for the rate paid to reimburse nursing homes and other providers for care of people on Medicaid, which Brown said will lead to "better care" for those patients.

More News

Grid
List

Trump gives freed Americans flag-waving, wee-hours welcome
Trump gives freed Americans flag-waving, wee-hours welcome
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) — Staging a made-for-TV, still-of-the-night arrival ceremony, President Donald Trump welcomed home three Americans freed... More >>
52 minutes ago Thursday, May 10 2018 May 10, 2018 Thursday, May 10, 2018 6:12:00 AM CDT May 10, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass more than $28B budget proposal
Missouri lawmakers pass more than $28B budget proposal
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A more than $28 billion budget proposal with close to $99 million more for Missouri... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 10 2018 May 10, 2018 Thursday, May 10, 2018 4:51:00 AM CDT May 10, 2018 in News

Columbia Fire responds to overnight fire on Hinkson Ave.
Columbia Fire responds to overnight fire on Hinkson Ave.
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire off Hinkson Ave. at approximately 2 a.m., Thursday morning.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 10 2018 May 10, 2018 Thursday, May 10, 2018 4:50:00 AM CDT May 10, 2018 in Continuous News

Jury to be picked for Greitens' trial stemming from affair
Jury to be picked for Greitens' trial stemming from affair
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The verdict in the invasion-of-privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens could come down to... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 10 2018 May 10, 2018 Thursday, May 10, 2018 4:20:00 AM CDT May 10, 2018 in News

Firearms training, recruitment featured at Citizens Police Review Board meeting
Firearms training, recruitment featured at Citizens Police Review Board meeting
COLUMBIA - The Citizens Police Review Board addressed the issues of firearms training and community policing at Wednesday’s monthly board... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Local veterans discuss importance of seeking treatment for PTSD
Local veterans discuss importance of seeking treatment for PTSD
COLUMBIA - Twenty veterans in the United States commit suicide every day, according to the most recent data. But some... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 8:50:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - Summer is here early. Temperature records are in jeopardy for multiple days heading into Mother's Day weekend, just... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 8:43:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in Weather

CPS plans to stretch funds across district
CPS plans to stretch funds across district
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Finance Committee hopes to make funding and resources more universal across all of its... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 7:54:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

MU's Tiger Pantry to trade food donations for cheaper parking tickets
MU's Tiger Pantry to trade food donations for cheaper parking tickets
COLUMBIA - No one likes getting a parking ticket, but a new program is looking to add a silver lining... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 7:48:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Legislature debating bill on who can carry concealed weapons in schools
Legislature debating bill on who can carry concealed weapons in schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill passed by the House would increase who can carry concealed weapons in elementary and secondary... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 7:38:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Bill would prohibit discrimination of non-vaccinated children
Bill would prohibit discrimination of non-vaccinated children
JEFFERSON CITY – The controversy surrounding whether parents should vaccinate their kids made its way to the Capitol on Wednesday.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 7:33:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Bobcat population in Missouri grows in recent decades
Bobcat population in Missouri grows in recent decades
COLUMBIA - The population of bobcats in Missouri has been increasing over the past 20 to 30 years, according to... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 6:42:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Pulaski officers show signs of overdose after being exposed to heroin
Pulaski officers show signs of overdose after being exposed to heroin
WAYNESVILLE - Two men are charged with drug violations in a case that sent two Pulaski County correctional officers to... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Honey could be the secret remedy to seasonal allergies
Honey could be the secret remedy to seasonal allergies
COLUMBIA - The allergy season is in full swing and people mid-Missouri are scrambling for ways to alleviate their symptoms.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 6:00:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Student loan debt hits all-time high, MU mirrors national trend
Student loan debt hits all-time high, MU mirrors national trend
COLUMBIA - Benjamin Franklin once wrote, "An investment in knowledge pays the best interest." But students' investments in their college... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 5:58:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Missouri House of Representatives passing budget piece by piece
Missouri House of Representatives passing budget piece by piece
JEFFERSON CITY – Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives are working to push the budget through their chamber and... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Missouri Senate votes to ban "revenge porn"
Missouri Senate votes to ban "revenge porn"
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate has approved a bill banning "revenge porn." The proposal, passed Wednesday in... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Charges filed against suspect in deadly Columbia shooting
Charges filed against suspect in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors have charged a man with murder in connection with a deadly shooting on Greeley Drive on May... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 3:04:37 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8am 66°
9am 72°
10am 77°
11am 79°