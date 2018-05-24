Missouri Lawmakers Pass Tax Cut but a Veto is Possible

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to an income tax cut for individuals and many business owners.

The vote Wednesday by the Republican-led House could set up a veto showdown with Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Nixon rejected a tax cut last year and has voiced concerns that this year's measure could jeopardize funding for public schools and services.

The legislation would gradually cut Missouri's top individual income tax rate from 6 percent to 5.5 percent and phase in a new 25 percent deduction for business income reported on personal tax returns. The tax cuts would begin in 2017, but only if state revenues rise by at least $150 million.

The bill also would increase a tax deduction for low-income residents and adjust Missouri's tax brackets based on inflation.