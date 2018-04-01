Missouri Lawmakers Pass Workplace Discrimination Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A bill changing the rules for Missouri lawsuits by people claiming they were fired because of discrimination is on its way to Gov. Jay Nixon.

The Missouri House passed the measure Wednesday on a vote of 96-63. The Senate had approved it earlier.

The bill requires plaintiffs to show that discrimination was a "motivating" factor in a firing. Missouri's current law requires a showing only that discrimination was a "contributing" factor. The legislation also limits the amount of damages that could be awarded.

Supporters say the bill brings Missouri's laws in line with federal standards and will encourage job creation.

Critics called it a step backward and predict it will make employers less likely to prevent workplace discrimination.