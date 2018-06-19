Missouri Lawmakers Passes Cannabis Extract Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would allow use of a cannabis extract by people whose epilepsy isn't relieved by other treatments.

On Thursday, the Senate passed the bill 32-0. House members later approved it 136-12, which sends the legislation to Gov. Jay Nixon.

The bill would allow use of "hemp extract" containing little of the substance that makes marijuana users feel high and greater amounts of a chemical called cannabidiol, or CBD.

Senators approved the measure after Sen. Eric Schmitt gave an impassioned speech about his son, who has epilepsy. Schmitt says he doesn't know if CBD oil will work but that a lot of families are willing to try. Schmitt's family watched the debate from the Senate chamber.