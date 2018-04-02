Missouri lawmakers propose bans on texting while driving

2 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Monday, January 11 2016 Jan 11, 2016 Monday, January 11, 2016 9:16:04 AM CST January 11, 2016 in News
By: Lauren Groppenbacher, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is one of only four states that does not have an all-driver texting ban, but there is a possibility that could change.

According to the Associated Press, three Missouri lawmakers are proposing measures that would forbid all motorists from texting while driving.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports State Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur is sponsoring one of the proposals. She said it makes "little sense for the ban to apply only to young drivers."

Although, Schupp’s legislation would permit texting if motorists use a hands-free voice-activated mode.

Republican state representatives Nate Walker of Kirksville and Cloria Brown of St. Louis also have introduced texting bans that could be debated during the current session.

The Associated Press said previous attempts at similar bans have failed to advance to the full House or Senate.

Captain John Hotz, director of the public information education division for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said inattention is one of the leading causes of crashes in the state.

"Texting, cell-phone usage, other passengers in the car, the  radio station, eating and drinking," Hotz said. "Those are all types of distractions that we see, so we know if we can eliminate those distractions then we can eliminate the number of crashes we see that are related to inattention." 

Hotz said driving is a full-time job, and any type of distraction is going to significantly increase your chances of being involved in a traffic crash.

"You have to pay attention to weather conditions, driving through construction areas and coming into rush hour traffic," said Hotz. "Those are all things that you need to see when you are driving, and if you are distracted by any type of device or a person inside the care then you're not going to notice those very important things."

According to the American Automobile Association, texting while driving increases the risk of a car crash by 50 percent.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported driver inattention was listed as the contributing circumstance in 22,491 traffic crashes in the state in 2012. This resulted in 8,952 injuries and 92 deaths. Additionally, during this same time period, there were 357 crashes where texting while driving was cited as a contributing cause, which ended in 108 injuries and two fatal crashes. 

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety said 20 percent of crashes are in result of some sort of distracted driving. Drivers texting typically have their eyes off the road for 4.6 seconds.

The current state law bans texting for drivers under the age of 21 and drivers of commercial motor vehicles.

According to this map of texting bans, 46 states and the District of Columbia have banned text messaging for all drivers. Missouri and Texas only banned novice drivers from texting, while Arizona and Montana have no texting ban at all. 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 26°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
1am 25°
2am 25°
3am 26°
4am 26°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

12:00a
Paid Program
12:30a
Paid Program
1:00a
Meet the Press
11:00p
The Spy Next Door
1:00a
Family Guy
1:30a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld