Missouri lawmakers renew push for photo ID for voters

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Missouri will try again in 2016 to require voters to present photo identification at the polls.

Lawmakers pre-filed measures to change the state constitution and state law to require photo ID for voting.

Senate sponsor Will Kraus said photo ID could prevent fraud by individuals impersonating other voters. Kraus is running as a Republican for Missouri secretary of state in 2016.

Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander said he's not aware of a case of voter impersonation in the state.

Kander's office in 2013 estimated about 220,000 registered voters would lose the ability to vote if photo identification is required.