Missouri lawmakers return to pro-business agenda next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Republican-led Missouri Legislature will get back to a business-friendly agenda when it returns from a mid-session recess next week.

Lawmakers are hoping to continue to pass laws backed by business leaders now that, for the first time in almost 10 years, GOP majorities in both houses have the backing of a Republican in the governor's office. Gov. Eric Greitens has promised to work with legislative leaders to pass bills regarding labor, lawsuits and education.

Greitens already has signed a new "right-to-work" law banning mandatory union fees.

Bills setting up stricter requirements for vetting expert witnesses in jury trials and toughening penalties for people who damage other farmers' crops by using illegal herbicides are awaiting the governor's signature.