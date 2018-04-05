Missouri lawmakers roll the dice on bill to legalize sports betting

21 hours 22 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 4:12:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News
By: Jenna Puritz, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY – Three sports betting bills were heard in the Missouri House budget committee Wednesday. Missouri is one of 14 states considering legislation to legalize sports gambling.

Americans wagered more than $10 billion on the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, according to estimates from the American Gaming Association. About 97 percent of that money was wagered illegally.

“It’s amazing how the gaming market has exploded here in what is offered to the consumer,” said Rep. Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, who is the sponsor of the main bill, House Bill 2535.

HB 2535 would allow mobile sports betting on platforms regulated in Missouri by casinos and gambling boats. The bill proposes a 12 percent tax on gambling which would produce revenue for education.  

“You can bet in real time,” Plocher said.

Major League Baseball Senior Vice President of Investigations and Deputy General Counsel Bryan Seeley testified in favor of legalizing sports betting. Seeley said, especially in Missouri, baseball is a part of the fabric of the state and is very important.  

“We need things like data sharing from casinos so we can aggregate that data and spot abnormal betting patterns,” Seeley said, referring to an ability to spot cheating in games.

Seeley said that if strong integrity protections are put in place, sports betting could probably work. 

"We want to work with casinos to come up with a fee structure that compensates us for the fact that the betting is on our games and that compensates the increased risk we bear with sports betting, and the increased investigation and monitoring costs we bear," he said.

All state bills across the country await a ruling by the United States Supreme Court case.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie signed legislation to permit Nevada-style sports gambling in 2012. The NCAA, NBA, NHL, MLB and NFL sued to stop this plan.

The high court is set to hear the case, considering the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). Beginning in 1992, PASPA outlawed sports gambling nationwide with the exception of sports lotteries in Oregon, Delaware and Montana and licensed sports pools in Nevada.

Missouri Gaming Association representative Mike Winter said the main Missouri house bill has a number of provisions that could be detrimental to how sports betting would be structured in Missouri. 

The main bill contains an integrity fee which would mandate some of the proceeds of the bets go back to the teams in the bet. But Winter opposes the fee as he believes it would reduce what the state gains from betting.

"Specifically, the integrity fee that's proposed in the bill, as well as the collection of data and how that is done and mandated through one particular source of information, are troubling for our industry," Winter said. "We believe there needs to be a proper framework put in place for consumers," Winter said. 

The Missouri Gaming Association (MGA) and the MLB both said they want the integrity fee to be looked at again in the bill. The MGA said the integrity fee could hurt casinos, while the MLB said the integrity fee will benefit their clubs. 

The bill is still in committee and made no movement Wednesday. 

More News

Grid
List

Committee to release Greitens investigation findings next week
Committee to release Greitens investigation findings next week
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee said it plans to issue a report next week after concluding its... More >>
17 minutes ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 1:17:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Man wanted for domestic assault, kidnapping in Callaway County
Man wanted for domestic assault, kidnapping in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged Shane Vandelicht with domestic assault and kidnapping on Tuesday. Officials are... More >>
55 minutes ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 12:39:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Police say man took photos of men in bathroom stall at Ellis Library
Police say man took photos of men in bathroom stall at Ellis Library
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with invasion of privacy after he allegedly took photos in a bathroom stall at... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 11:53:33 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Officials ID man fatally shot by Belton police officers
Officials ID man fatally shot by Belton police officers
BELTON (AP) — Cass County officials said Belton police fatally shot a man after he refused to drop a knife... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 10:58:31 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in 2014 murder
Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in 2014 murder
FULTON - A Jefferson City man wants to withdraw the guilty plea he entered in connection with the 2014 murder... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 9:20:36 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

5 shot after brawl breaks out at St. Louis nightclub
5 shot after brawl breaks out at St. Louis nightclub
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Five people have been shot after a brawl broke out inside a nightclub near downtown St.... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 9:20:30 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Deputies take man into custody after finding guns at crash scene
Deputies take man into custody after finding guns at crash scene
LINN - Sheriff's deputies arrested a man late Wednesday night after a crash on Highway 50 near Route N... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 8:19:00 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Columbia Chamber of Commerce hosts community networking event
Columbia Chamber of Commerce hosts community networking event
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 27th annual business showcase, but this year there is a... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 2:38:00 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Missouri House advances tax plan
Missouri House advances tax plan
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A proposal to cut the income tax rate for businesses and most Missourians to 5... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 8:22:25 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Columbia commemorates 50th anniversary of MLK's assassination
Columbia commemorates 50th anniversary of MLK's assassination
COLUMBIA - It was 50 years ago Wednesday the beloved American civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., was murdered... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:40:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Business owners say Walnut Street alley smells like "hot rotting garbage"
Business owners say Walnut Street alley smells like "hot rotting garbage"
COLUMBIA - The dumpsters in the Walnut Street alley smell like “hot rotting garbage, depending on the time of day,”... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:33:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Recent temperatures may be indirectly extending the flu season
Recent temperatures may be indirectly extending the flu season
COLUMBIA - The calendar may say it's April, but the recent Missouri weather is not what we are used to... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:28:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Missouri constitutional amendment would change term limits
Missouri constitutional amendment would change term limits
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:09:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Trapp says his opponent made campaigning "not easy"
Trapp says his opponent made campaigning "not easy"
COLUMBIA - Newly re-elected City Council Member Michael Trapp said he is working to recharge his batteries after a "taxing"... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Boone County shooting
UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Boone County shooting
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in Tuesday's deadly shooting on Pinehurst Lane. The Boone County... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:05:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Chinese trade turmoil adds to uncertainty for Missouri farmers
Chinese trade turmoil adds to uncertainty for Missouri farmers
COLUMBIA - As Missouri farmers prepare for the spring planting season, trade relations between the U.S. and China are sowing... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 5:57:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

AG Hawley to review St. Louis public housing
AG Hawley to review St. Louis public housing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has launched an investigation into allegations of mice and... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 5:19:39 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in Continuous News

Fast-growing college major added by MU School of Engineering
Fast-growing college major added by MU School of Engineering
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Engineering announced it will add biomedical engineering as a degree program. Biomedical engineers... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 4:33:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 58°
3pm 59°
4pm 60°
5pm 60°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

1:00p
Days of Our Lives
2:00p
The Dr. Oz Show
3:00p
Dr. Phil
1:00p
Maury
2:00p
Maury
3:00p
The Robert Irvine Show

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Superstore
7:31p
A.P. Bio
8:00p
Will & Grace
8:30p
Champions
9:00p
Chicago Fire
7:00p
Supernatural
8:00p
Arrow
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld