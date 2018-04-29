Missouri lawmakers say abortion bills not top goal

By: The Associated Press and Lowell Thomas, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's legislative leaders say anti-abortion measures are not among their main priorities next session.

Eight bills have been filed so far, as the legislative session that starts Jan. 7 nears.

Legislative leaders say their focus will be on economics and education instead of potentially divisive abortion bills.

The dimmed interest follows Republican lawmakers' success in September in overriding a veto by Gov. Jay Nixon to enact one of the nation's longest waiting periods for abortions.

The GOP now has even greater numbers to override a veto by the governor.

Anti-abortion lobbyist Sam Lee of Campaign Life Missouri says a bill for annual health inspections of clinics has the best chances of passing.

Rep. Rick Brattin recently introduced a bill that would require a woman to be get permission from the father, unless the woman was a victim of rape or incest, before an abortion could be performed or induced. Brattin was under public scrutiny after an article from Mother Jones reported him saying a woman has to suffer "legitimate rape" to get avoid needing the father's written consent.