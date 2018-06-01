Missouri Lawmakers Send 8 Issues To Voters

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri voters will have a lot to think about this year when they look at their election ballots. There will be choices about farms, guns, lottery tickets and taxes, to name just a few.

That's because lawmakers have referred an unusually large number of constitutional amendments to the ballot for voters to decide.

During the session that ended last week, lawmakers voted to place six measures on the ballot. They referred an additional two to this year's ballot during their 2013 session.

That total of eight ballot measures would be the most placed there by the Legislature since the 1997-1998 sessions, when it referred 10 issues to voters.

All of this year's measures would appear on the November ballot, unless Gov. Jay Nixon sets a different election date.