Missouri lawmakers set to review abortion policy

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri bill to ban fetal-tissue donation is up for review in a Senate panel.

A Senate committee on Tuesday is expected to discuss the proposal to prohibit the practice in the state.

The legislation follows the release of undercover videos by anti-abortion activists that they say show Planned Parenthood discussing the sale of fetal tissue.

Planned Parenthood officials have said a St. Louis clinic, currently the only center in the state providing abortions, doesn't participate in such a program.

The bill also would require all tissue from an abortion to be sent to a pathologist for examination. Currently only a tissue sample is required to be submitted.

A House hearing, including a discussion about current and future policies on abortion, is scheduled for later Tuesday.