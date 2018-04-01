Missouri Lawmakers Talk about Unaccredited Schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Lawmakers are meeting with people around the state about what should happen in the state's unaccredited school districts. The Kansas City district's loss of accreditation takes effect Jan. 1. St. Louis Public Schools and the nearby Riverview Gardens School District have been unaccredited since 2007. A special joint legislative committee met in September in

Jefferson City and last month in Kansas City. Another meeting is scheduled for Nov. 17 in St. Louis. State law gives Kansas City two years to regain accreditation before possibly facing a state takeover. But some people don't want to wait that long to make changes. Lawmakers also are discussing possible changes to a contested law that says unaccredited districts must pick up the tab to send students to accredited schools.