Missouri lawmakers talk virtual school option for students

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are expected to consider a measure this week that would give students options to attend virtual schools for free.

A Senate panel approved a bill last week that would allow students in failing districts and surrounding schools to attend online schools.

Republican Sen. Bob Onder of Lake St. Louis offered the amendment to the broader school transfer bill. He said virtual schools can help students with autism, health needs or other issues who might struggle in traditional classrooms.

Gov. Jay Nixon and some school associations said they support online schools, but cautioned that accountability is needed to make sure they provide a quality education.

Missouri School Boards' Association spokesman Brent Ghan said paying tuition for virtual schools could strain public schools' finances.