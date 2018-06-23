Missouri Lawmakers to Confront Student Transfers

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are facing pressure to address a student transfer law and unaccredited school districts.

The law requires school districts without state accreditation to cover the costs for students who want to attend an accredited district within the same county or a bordering one. It makes no exceptions for those without room for new students.

Missouri now has three unaccredited districts. About 2,000 students have transferred from two districts in St. Louis County and transfers could start soon in Kansas City.

Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey says addressing the transfer law and unaccredited school districts will be a key priority in the legislative session that starts Jan. 8. Several St. Louis-area lawmakers already have proposed identical bills, and proposals have come from others as well.