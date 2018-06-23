Missouri Lawmakers to Consider Voter ID Measure

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers plan to debate a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the state to enact a voter photo identification requirement.

The legislation cleared the House earlier this year, but is stalled in the Senate as the annual session enters its final week. If passed by the Legislature, the amendment would head to the November ballot.

Passage of the amendment would not institute the identification requirement, but would allow lawmakers to enact one in the future. Supporters need to amend the Constitution first because a previous photo ID requirement was struck down as unconstitutional.

Democrats oppose the measure and say it would prevent currently eligible voters from casting ballots if they cannot obtain a government-issued ID. Republican supporters say the bill would protect against fraud.