Missouri lawmakers try again with bills to address Ferguson

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are again pushing for bills that could address concerns brought to national attention after unrest in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson.

The fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014 sparked protests in the area and around the country.

Lawmakers last session passed a bill to limit the power and revenue-generating ability of local courts. But more than 60 other measures on police policy and the justice system failed.

Some legislators have said they're frustrated that more wasn't done. But several said although they're skeptical, there's still a chance to change policing policy in the legislative session beginning Jan. 6.

Proposals on the table include requiring officers to wear body cameras and tightening state law on police use of deadly force.