Missouri LB Gooden Out for Game vs. UCF

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri linebacker Zaviar Gooden re-injured his hamstring Saturday and will not play in this week's game at Central Florida.

Gooden strained his hamstring against No. 5 Georgia on Sept. 8 and sat out the following week. The senior then started at No. 6 South Carolina before being pulled in the first quarter.

Coach Gary Pinkel said Monday that Gooden merely "tweaked" his hamstring, and did not strain it again. The team is holding him out as a precaution. Junior Donovan Bonner is scheduled to start instead.

In three games, Gooden has one interception, which he returned 20 yards in the opener against Southeastern Louisiana for a touchdown.