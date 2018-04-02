Missouri legislation would close police reports of suicides

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri lawmaker who tried to kill herself wants to make police reports of suicides and attempted suicides closed records.

St. Louis Democrat Rep. Genise Montecillo's bill received approval Wednesday from a House committee.

Montecillo tried to kill herself last year. She says the St. Louis Post-Dispatch should not have reported her attempt.

Post-Dispatch deputy managing editor Adam Goodman says the newspaper doesn't report on most suicides but says there are some exceptions when incidents involve public figures.

The legislation also would make medical records in police reports of sexual assaults and rapes closed records, though victims could access them.

Family members could access reports in suicide cases and in sexual assault cases if victims are minors or incapacitated.

Police could opt to release more information for public safety reasons.