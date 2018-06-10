Missouri legislators respond to President Trump's address

MISSOURI - Republican lawmakers reacted Tuesday night after President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress for the first time.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, said the president is fulfilling promises he made to the American people.

"In his remarks, the president laid out an agenda focused on expanding economic opportunity, improving education, and protecting communities," Blunt's statement said. "He has already taken steps to rein in excessive regulations, which pile billions of costs on our economy and make it harder for businesses to grow."

Blunt also mentioned Trump's efforts to create jobs and replace the Affordable Care Act.

"It is also clear that this administration understands the struggle American families are facing under Obamacare, and is committed to moving forward on solutions that will expand access to quality, affordable care," Blunt said in his statement.

He said was encouraging to hear that Trump wants to strengthen the military and develop a plan to keep the country safe.

"I look forward to working with the administration to move forward on an agenda that reflects the priorities of Missourians and families across our nation," Blunt said.

U.S. Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer and Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri, also released statements.

Luetkemeyer echoed Blunt's views that Trump has fulfilled his promises.

“Tonight, he expanded on those promises he made and the vision he wants to achieve by working with Congress," Luetkemeyer said. "Together, we will continue to fight the most harmful aspects of the previous Administration’s work while we also work together to undo regulations, grow our economy, and help all individuals across America."

Hartzler released a video saying Trump gave an optimistic address to Congress.

"Overall, I thought it was a wonderful speech that laid out a vision of optimism and unity that our country needs. I look forward to working with [President Trump] and with you to make it a reality," Hartzler said.

KOMU 8 News has not received any Democratic responses.