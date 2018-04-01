Missouri Legislature Enters Final Week of 2012 Session

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are entering the final week of their session, and House Speaker Steven Tilley says he doesn't believe anything really needs to pass.

That's not to say lawmakers will do nothing, though.

Tilley says he expects the House to consider legislation allowing for more charter schools. And Senate Majority Leader Tom Dempsey says his chamber will try again to revise the state workers' compensation system.

Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed an earlier workers' compensation bill but has since given lawmakers parameters for a measure he would sign.

Missouri's legislative session ends at 6 p.m. Friday.

Lawmakers have already passed a $24 billion budget and a bill creating a dedicated funding source for veterans nursing homes. They also referred to the ballot a measure asking voters to change the judicial selection process.