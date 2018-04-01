Missouri Legislature Officially Ends 2011 Session

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Legislature has officially adjourned -- four days ahead of schedule.

The House and Senate concluded their 2011 regular session Thursday, slightly ahead of the May 30 mandatory adjournment set by the state constitution.

Legislators actually ended their work on bills on May 13. But the Missouri Constitution provides a couple of additional weeks for bills that were passed to be printed, signed by legislative leaders

and delivered to the governor.

House Speaker Steven Tilley and Senate President Pro Tem Rob Mayer signed off on all the legislation Thursday, thus allowing for the session to formally end.

Nixon has 45 days to sign or veto legislation.