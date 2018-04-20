Missouri Legislature OKs expanded rights for military voters

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Military voters returning from service would have a longer window to register to vote in Missouri elections under a measure headed to the governor's desk.

The Missouri Senate gave final approval Wednesday to a bill that would allow military and overseas voters to participate in elections for statewide offices, the state Legislature and statewide ballot initiatives.

Currently those voters are allowed to vote only in federal elections.

The measure would also let military service members or people working overseas who return to the United States to register to vote until the Friday before the election, extending the deadline for those voters by two days.

It also contains protections for the addresses of people who have been victims of domestic or sexual violence and want to vote absentee.